When play resumed, the Blue Devils (3-1) drove 75 yards to cut the deficit to six on Keonte Lucas’ 1-yard run. Central Connecticut then took a 29-28 lead with 2:05 to go on Aaron Winchester’s 68-yard TD pass to Tyshaun James.

The Blue Devils retook possession when Tre Jones intercepted Glass’ pass with 1:23 left, but the Eastern Michigan defense forced a three-and-out to set up Sexton’s big play.

Winchester threw for 231 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils.

