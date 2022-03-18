The Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 8-8. UNC Asheville has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is averaging 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LJ Thorpe is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

