SFA faces Furman following overtime win

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-4) at Furman Paladins (7-4)
The ‘Jacks have gone 2-0 away from home. SFA is fourth in the WAC scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Furman.
Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 62.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points for SFA.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.