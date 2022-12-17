SFA faces Furman following overtime win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-4) at Furman Paladins (7-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -6; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits the Furman Paladins after the ‘Jacks took down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 80-79 in overtime. The Paladins are 5-1 on their home court. Furman is ninth in the SoCon with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mike Bothwell averaging 1.8.

The ‘Jacks have gone 2-0 away from home. SFA is fourth in the WAC scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 62.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points for SFA.

