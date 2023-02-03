SFA faces Grand Canyon on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 7-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-8, 5-4 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SFA travels to Grand Canyon looking to break its three-game road skid. The Antelopes are 10-2 on their home court. Grand Canyon scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The ‘Jacks are 7-3 in WAC play. SFA ranks second in the WAC with 15.6 assists per game led by AJ Cajuste averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Baumann averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Latrell Jossell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

