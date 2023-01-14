SFA faces Southern Utah after Hall's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-5, 5-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-6, 4-1 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -3.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Sadaidriene Hall scored 20 points in SFA’s 85-72 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Thunderbirds are 7-1 on their home court. Southern Utah ranks sixth in the WAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.2.

The ‘Jacks are 5-0 against conference opponents. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Hall averaging 2.3.

The Thunderbirds and ‘Jacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Advertisement

Hall is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

‘Jacks: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article