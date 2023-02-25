SFA hosts Cal Baptist following Cajuste's 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-13, 7-8 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (18-10, 10-5 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after AJ Cajuste scored 29 points in SFA’s 91-89 overtime win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The ‘Jacks have gone 11-3 in home games. SFA is eighth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Lancers are 7-8 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has an 8-11 record against teams above .500.

The ‘Jacks and Lancers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13 points and 6.9 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article