SFA hosts Cal Baptist following Cajuste's 29-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-13, 7-8 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (18-10, 10-5 WAC)
The Lancers are 7-8 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has an 8-11 record against teams above .500.
The ‘Jacks and Lancers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13 points and 6.9 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for SFA.
Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.
LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.
Lancers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.