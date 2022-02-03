The ‘Jacks have gone 8-3 in home games. SFA leads the WAC averaging 38.2 points in the paint. Kensmil leads the ‘Jacks with 1.8.
The Wolverines have gone 5-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 13.4.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.
Aimaq is averaging 19.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.
LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.