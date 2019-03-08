Sam Houston State (20-10, 15-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin (14-15, 7-10)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its seventh straight win over Sam Houston State at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The last victory for the Bearkats at Stephen F. Austin was a 55-40 win on March 2, 2011.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Shannon Bogues, Davonte Fitzgerald and Nathan Bain have collectively scored 50 percent percent of Stephen F. Austin’s points this season. For Sam Houston State, Cameron Delaney, Josh Delaney and Marcus Harris have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Bearkats points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Bogues has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Stephen F. Austin field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Stephen F. Austin is 9-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 5-15 when opponents exceed 60 points. Sam Houston State is 16-0 when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer, and 4-10 on the year when teams score any more than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lumberjacks are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 5-15 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Bearkats are 16-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 4-10 whenever opponents exceed 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State as a team has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Southland teams. The Bearkats have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.