TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Johnson has averaged 19.3 points and five rebounds this year for Stephen F. Austin. Complementing Johnson is Gavin Kensmil, who is averaging 17.3 points and five rebounds per game.ACCURATE ARGUE: John Argue has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.
PREVIOUSLY: Stephen F. Austin put up 89 and came away with a 19-point win over LeTourneau when these two teams faced off last season.
DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 6-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Lumberjacks offense scored 77.1 points per contest across those eight games.
