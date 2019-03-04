Stephen F. Austin (14-14, 7-9) vs. Abilene Christian (23-6, 12-4)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian seeks revenge on Stephen F. Austin after dropping the first matchup in Nacogdoches. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Lumberjacks shot 42.6 percent from the field on their way to the one-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Jaren Lewis, Jaylen Franklin and Hayden Farquhar have collectively accounted for 39 percent of Abilene Christian’s scoring this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Stephen F. Austin, Shannon Bogues, Davonte Fitzgerald and Nathan Bain have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this year, including 62 percent of all Lumberjacks points over their last five.

KEY FACILITATOR: Franklin has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Abilene Christian field goals over the last three games. Franklin has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Lumberjacks are 5-14 when opponents score more than 60.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Stephen F. Austin’s Bogues has attempted 166 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 12 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 63.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 20th among Division I teams. The Stephen F. Austin offense has averaged 71.1 points through 28 games (ranked 205th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.