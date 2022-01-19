The Antelopes are 5-0 against conference opponents. Grand Canyon ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 56.1 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Kensmil is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the ‘Jacks. David Kachelries is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for SFA.
Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.
Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.
