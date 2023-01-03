SFA puts home win streak on the line against New Mexico State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State Aggies (7-7, 0-2 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-5, 2-0 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts New Mexico State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The ‘Jacks have gone 6-2 in home games. SFA is sixth in the WAC with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 10.0.

The Aggies are 0-2 in conference matchups. New Mexico State is fifth in the WAC shooting 35.5% from downtown. Mike Peake leads the Aggies shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The ‘Jacks and Aggies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

Anthony Roy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Deshawndre Washington is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

