SFA takes down Abilene Christian 75-68 in WAC opener

Hall had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the ‘Jacks (9-5). Nigel Hawkins scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Nana Antwi-Boasiako recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sadaidriene Hall had 18 points in SFA’s 75-68 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday night.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Wildcats (8-6) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Airion Simmons added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Abilene Christian. Immanuel Allen also had 10 points.