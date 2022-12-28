SFA takes on Abilene Christian following Hall's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Sadaidriene Hall scored 20 points in SFA’s 80-69 win over the Jackson State Tigers. The ‘Jacks are 5-2 on their home court. SFA ranks ninth in the WAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 2.5.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 away from home. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

The ‘Jacks and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Immanuel Allen is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

