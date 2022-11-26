SFA takes on Middle Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2, 1-0 C-USA) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-2) Laval, Quebec; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -1; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks square off in Laval, Quebec. The ‘Jacks have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. SFA is seventh in the WAC scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Blue Raiders have a 2-2 record in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee is eighth in C-USA scoring 68.6 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 12.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 56.3% for SFA.

DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 11.0 points for Middle Tennessee.

