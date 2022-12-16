SFA visits Furman following overtime win against Louisiana Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-4) at Furman Paladins (7-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits the Furman Paladins after the ‘Jacks took down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 80-79 in overtime. The Paladins are 5-1 in home games. Furman is eighth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The ‘Jacks are 2-0 on the road. SFA is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points for SFA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article