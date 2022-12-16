SFA visits Furman following overtime win against Louisiana Tech

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-4) at Furman Paladins (7-4)
The ‘Jacks are 2-0 on the road. SFA is 1-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Furman.
Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points for SFA.
