SFA visits New Mexico State following Roy's 23-point showing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-7, 7-2 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-14, 0-9 WAC) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Anthony Roy scored 23 points in New Mexico State’s 77-72 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Aggies are 4-4 on their home court. New Mexico State is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The ‘Jacks are 7-2 in conference games. SFA ranks second in the WAC shooting 39.1% from deep. Daeveon Scott leads the ‘Jacks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Pinson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Deshawndre Washington is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

AJ Cajuste is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the ‘Jacks. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

