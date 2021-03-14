Freshman Avery Brittingham’s steal and fast-break layup highlighted Stephen F. Austin’s 10-2 run, spanning the third-quarter break, for a 45-34 lead.
Johnson assisted on Nugent’s corner 3-pointer — getting a friendly roll — for a 50-43 lead with 1:28 left, and Johnson converted an up-and-under move at 37.8 to regain a seven-point lead and seal it.
Sam Houston State turned it over 12 times in the second half, 17 in total, and only had 10 field-goal attempts through 14 second-half minutes.
Brittingham finished with eight points for SFA, which has only lost to Arizona State and Houston this season by a combined 11 points. The Ladyjacks edged Central Arkansas in the semifinals, aided by Nugent’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left for a six-point lead.
Leggett, who entered with 59 points in two tournament games, scored 14 points for Sam Houston State (15-8). Faith Cook added 11 points on 3-of-15 shooting. The Bearkats held a 17-7 advantage on the offensive boards.
It was SFA’s final game in the Southland after announcing, earlier this year, it will join the Western Athletic Conference for the 2021-2022 season.
