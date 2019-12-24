Jordan Ratinho had 13 points for San Francisco (11-3). Charles Minlend added 12 points.
Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (4-8). Lawrence and New Williams each had 12 points.
San Francisco plays Harvard at home next Monday. Fresno State plays UC Riverside at home on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
