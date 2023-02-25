Shabazz leads San Francisco against BYU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco Dons (18-12, 7-8 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-14, 6-9 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -6; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the BYU Cougars after Khalil Shabazz scored 30 points in San Francisco's 92-89 win against the Portland Pilots. The Cougars have gone 11-4 at home. BYU scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Dons are 7-8 in conference games. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Shabazz averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.2 points. Fousseyni Traore is shooting 59.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for BYU.

Shabazz is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

