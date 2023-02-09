Shabazz leads San Francisco against No. 16 Gonzaga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco Dons (15-11, 4-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-5, 8-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -13.5; over/under is 155 BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Khalil Shabazz scored 31 points in San Francisco’s 83-70 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC shooting 38.6% from downtown, led by Colby Brooks shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Dons have gone 4-7 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Shabazz averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is averaging 21.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Tyrell Roberts is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 15.2 points. Shabazz is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

