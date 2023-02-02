Shabazz leads San Francisco against No. 18 Saint Mary's (CA) after 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco Dons (15-9, 4-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-4, 8-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -12.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 94-81 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Gaels are 12-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks third in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 3.2.

The Dons have gone 4-5 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Saxen is averaging 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Tyrell Roberts is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Dons. Shabazz is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

