TJ Haws made a steal and dazzling reverse layup to get the Cougars (15-7, 4-3) within two with just under a minute to go, but two free throws by Shabazz, and two more from Jordan Ratinho held off BYU, which got a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The only shot Shabazz missed was at the free-throw line where he was 6 of 7. The Dons shot 54.5%, including 13 of 25 from the arc (52%).

Haws started his school-record 123rd consecutive game and reached the top 10 in BYU career scoring after finishing with 20 points. Yoeli Childs scored 19 points, Jake Toolson 17 and Alex Barcello 14 for BYU, which made 15 of 27 3-point tries for 56%.

