Shabazz, Roberts lead San Francisco over Pacific 76-68

STOCKTON, Calif. — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points, Tyrell Roberts added 25 and San Francisco beat Pacific 76-68 on Thursday night.
Keylan Boone had 18 points to lead the Tigers (13-15, 6-7). Moe Odum and Luke Avdalovic scored 10 points apiece.
San Francisco returns to action on Feb. 23 when it hosts Portland. Pacific travels to play Loyola Marymount on Saturday.
___
