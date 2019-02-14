FARGO, N.D. — Vinnie Shahid had 22 points as North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 85-73 on Thursday night.

Shahid made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tyson Ward had 18 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (14-12, 8-4 Summit League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jared Samuelson added 18 points. Tyree Eady had 10 points for the home team.

Deng Geu, the Bison’s second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

North Dakota State posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Kevin Obanor had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-18, 6-7). Sam Kearns added 11 points and eight assists.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 67-57 on Jan. 26. North Dakota State matches up against South Dakota State at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts faces North Dakota on the road on Saturday.

