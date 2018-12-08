FARGO, N.D. — Vinnie Shahid scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Deng Geu had 18 points and eight rebounds to help North Dakota State hold on for a 74-67 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

Shahid was 5-of-6 shooting, including three 3-pointers, made 7-of-8 free throws and had four assists. Rocky Kreuser scored all of his 14 points before the break and Jared Samuelson finished with 10 points for NDSU (3-7). The Bison snapped a four-game skid.

Shahid made two free throws to give NDSU the lead for good with eight minutes to go. He made a layup about a minute later and, after Jacob Davison answered with a basket on the other end, hit a 3-pointer before Geu sandwiched a layup and a 3 around another bucket by Davison to make it 61-54 with 4:37 remaining. Luka Vulikic hit a 3 that pulled the Eagles within three points with 31 seconds left but they didn’t score again. Shahid and Samuelson each made 2-of-2 free throws from there.

Davison had 23 of his career-high 25 points in the second half for Eastern Washington (1-6). Austin Fadal scored 14 and Jesse Hunt added 11.

