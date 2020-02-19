Tyler Peterson had 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Coyotes (19-10, 9-5). Triston Simpson added 17 points, while Tyler Hagedorn scored 13.

North Dakota State shot just 41% from the floor, including 8 of 22 from 3-point range (36%), and made 25 of 30 free throws. South Dakota shot 47% overall, 44% from distance (7 of 16) and made 13 of 16 foul shots.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes on the season. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 72-70 on Jan. 15.

