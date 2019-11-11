Junior Ballard had 20 points for the Mustangs (0-2). Jamal Smith added 17 points and six rebounds. Colby Rogers had 10 points.
Rogers scored the final five points of the first half as Cal Poly closed on a 12-0 run for a 33-30 lead.
North Dakota State plays Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday. Cal Poly plays Simpson University, Calif. at home on Friday.
___
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
