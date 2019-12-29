The Pioneers fell to 20% shooting (6-for-30) and were outscored 12-6 in the paint.

Jase Townsend had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (4-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games. Ade Murkey added 15 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

North Dakota State plays Western Illinois at home on Thursday. Denver faces North Dakota at home on Thursday.

