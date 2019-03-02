FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Vinnie Shahid launched a 3-pointer from the right sideline with 0.4 seconds on the clock and his buzzer beater lifted North Dakota State to a 69-66 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Tyson Ward led the Bison (15-15, 9-7 Summit League) with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. He also had four assists and two steals. Sam Griesel and Cameron Hunter scored 10 points each.

Purdue Fort Wayne reeled off seven straight points, knotting the game 66-66 when Jarred Godfrey sank a pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds left. The game saw five ties and 13 lead changes.

John Konchar led the Mastodons (17-14, 9-7) with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots. Matt Holba added 13 points and seven boards, Kason Harrell scored 11 and Godfrey 10.

Purdue Fort Wayne holds the No. 3 seed to the Summit tourney, playing sixth-seeded South Dakota March 9.

North Dakota State earned the No. 4 seed and faces fifth-seeded Oral Roberts.

