The No. 23 Wolverines are no Georgia State, but the 12th-ranked Terps displayed some of the same qualities they showed in that blowout earlier this month. They also showed more mettle on the defensive end, pulling away for a 70-55 win.

Although senior guard Kaila Charles led the way on offense with a game-high 23 points, it was sophomore center Shakira Austin’s six-point tear that finally cracked the game open in the third quarter. Maryland (10-2) controlled the fourth.

Charles, the Big Ten’s preseason player of the year, made 10 of her 17 shots and added a team-high 11 rebounds. Austin had 10 points, as did point guard Ashley Owusu, one of three Maryland freshmen getting their first taste of Big Ten play.

Starting guard Amy Dilk had 18 points to lead Michigan. She was one of three scorers in double figures for an aggressive Michigan team that fell to its second consecutive ranked opponent. The Wolverines (9-3) lost to No. 8 Florida State at home Sunday.

Maryland held Michigan to 39 percent shooting, and it was the Terps’ defense that was the difference while the Terps’ offense stumbled. They did what they were supposed to on the boards, as well, outrebounding the Wolverines, 43-35, to account for 15 second-chance points.

Saturday’s opener was a bruising game contained mostly within the paint — Maryland shot 2-for-11 from three and Michigan missed 11 of its 12 attempts.

Early in the contest, there were no easy baskets. Maryland missed five of its first six shots against Michigan’s aggressive defense. Finding Charles in the paint for short-range jumpers was the only dependable option early for the Terps.

On defense, they relied heavily on guard Blair Watson, a calming influence who kept the Terps organized while contributing five rebounds and three steals.

After plodding through much of the first quarter, it was Charles’s bunny near the free throw line that pushed Maryland’s lead to seven early in the second period. Another jumper from the senior just over a minute later put the Terps ahead by nine, their largest lead of the half.

Michigan stayed close, however. The Wolverines drew even at 34 midway through the third quarter on a pair of free throws from senior forward Kayla Robbins before Charles nudged Maryland ahead again with a floater on the next possession.

Help on the offensive end finally arrived for Charles after that. With the senior on the bench after picking up her third foul, Austin rattled off six quick points — the first basket was a second-chance bucket after senior forward Stephanie Jones missed a jumper, the second a hook shot from under the basket after Austin nabbed after a sloppy pass from Michigan and the third came off another steal, this one from Jones. In just over a minute, the sophomore center pushed Maryland back in front, 42-34.

The eight-point lead was enough to carry the Terps against a Wolverine squad that turned the ball over 21 times. The gap grew to 11 midway through the fourth quarter.

