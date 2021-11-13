The only scoring after intermission was Lipel’s 41-yard field goal in the third quarter and Shampklin’s 16-yard TD run with 2:32 left in the game.
Luke Emge completed 13 of 28 passes for 167 yards for Harvard. James Herring had two of the Crimson’s three interceptions.
Aidan Sayin was 20-of-36 passing for 207 yards with three picks for Penn. The Quakers were held to 60 yards rushing on 25 attempts.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25