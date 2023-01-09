Shannon and Illinois host Nebraska

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Illinois visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points in Illinois’ 79-69 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Cornhuskers are 6-1 on their home court. Nebraska is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini are 1-3 in Big Ten play. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is averaging 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Sam Griesel is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Shannon is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

