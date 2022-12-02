Shannon and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini visit conference foe No. 22 Maryland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Maryland Terrapins (7-0) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -1.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Terrence Shannon Jr. and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini visit Donta Scott and the No. 22 Maryland Terrapins on Friday. The Terrapins are 4-0 on their home court. Maryland has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten shooting 35.9% from deep. Shannon leads the Fighting Illini shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Terrapins and Fighting Illini square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Terrapins. Jahmir Young is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.2% for Maryland.

Shannon is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.6 points for Illinois.

