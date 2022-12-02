Shannon and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini visit conference foe No. 22 Maryland

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Maryland Terrapins (7-0)
The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten shooting 35.9% from deep. Shannon leads the Fighting Illini shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.
The Terrapins and Fighting Illini square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Terrapins. Jahmir Young is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.2% for Maryland.
Shannon is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.6 points for Illinois.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.