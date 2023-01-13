Shannon leads Illinois against Michigan State after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan State Spartans (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -5.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Illinois takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 25 points in Illinois’ 76-50 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-1 at home. Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Dain Dainja averaging 2.3.

The Spartans are 4-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten shooting 37.8% from deep. Jaden leads the Spartans shooting 43.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Illini. Shannon is averaging 18.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Tyson Walker is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

