Kaelon Harris had 23 points and 12 rebounds for The Citadel (6-19, 0-14), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Fletcher Abee added 14 points. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 10 points.
Samford swept the season series, having defeated The Citadel 69-68 on Jan. 1.
Samford plays at Mercer on Wednesday. The Citadel plays Chattanooga at home on Wednesday.
