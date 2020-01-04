Samford led 75-67 on a free throw by Sharkey with 1:28 to go before VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson hit a 3-pointer and Travis Evee made two free throws and a 3-pointer, cutting the Keydets’ deficit to 76-75 with five seconds left. Gilkeson then fouled Sharkey, who made both free throws for the final margin.

Evee had 24 points for the Keydets (5-11, 0-3), who have lost four consecutive games. Gilkeson scored a career-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman had six rebounds.

Samford plays Wofford at home on Wednesday. VMI plays Western Carolina at home on Wednesday.

