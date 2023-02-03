Sharp and Northwestern State host Lamar

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern State Demons (15-8, 7-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-16, 3-7 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Lamar Cardinals after Demarcus Sharp scored 29 points in Northwestern State’s 94-76 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies. The Cardinals are 5-6 in home games. Lamar is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons have gone 7-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks second in the Southland shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 10.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals. Nate Calmese is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Lamar.

Sharp is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Demons: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

