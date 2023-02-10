Sharp helps Northwestern State top Texas A&M-Commerce 88-82

COMMERCE, Texas — Demarcus Sharp’s 35 points led Northwestern State over Texas A&M-Commerce 88-82 on Thursday night for the Demons’ seventh straight win.
JJ Romer Rosario finished with 25 points for the Lions (11-14, 7-4). Demarcus Demonia added 19 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition, Kalen Williams had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Next up for both teams is a rematch on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.