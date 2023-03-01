Sharp leads Northwestern State against Incarnate Word

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-18, 6-11 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (20-10, 12-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -11; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Demarcus Sharp scored 40 points in Northwestern State’s 83-75 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Demons are 9-3 on their home court. Northwestern State is the top team in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Cardinals are 6-11 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word allows 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 15.6 points. Sharp is averaging 20.3 points, six rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Advertisement

Jonathan Cisse is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article