Sharp leads Northwestern State against UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6) at Northwestern State Demons (7-2) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -6.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Demarcus Sharp scored 32 points in Northwestern State’s 84-82 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Demons are 2-1 on their home court. Northwestern State is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warhawks have gone 0-4 away from home. UL Monroe ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Thomas Howell averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 12.0 points for Northwestern State.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Victor Baffuto is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for UL Monroe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

