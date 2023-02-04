Sharp scores 23 as Northwestern State knocks off Lamar 72-68

BEAUMONT, Texas — Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points as Northwestern State beat Lamar 72-68 on Saturday night.
The Cardinals (7-17, 3-9) were led by Chris Pryor, who recorded 20 points and six assists. Jason Thirdkill Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds for Lamar. Jakevion Buckley also had nine points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Thursday. Northwestern State visits Texas A&M-Commerce while Lamar visits Incarnate Word.
