MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Tyler Sharpe hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to propel Northern Kentucky to a 65-56 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Jalen Tate totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Northern Kentucky (16-7, 8-3 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner had 10 points and six rebounds, while Bryson Langdon scored 10 off the bench. Dantez Walton, the Norse’s leading scorer coming into the contest at 17 points per game, had only five points on 2-of-10 shooting.