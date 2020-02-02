Milwaukee totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team, and trailed by eight.
Darius Roy had 11 points and six rebounds to pace the Panthers (10-13, 5-6).
The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Milwaukee 74-64 on Dec. 28.
