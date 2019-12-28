NKU outscored the Panthers 17-10 for the remainder of the half. Abram’s layup with 4:40 remaining narrowed Milwaukee’s deficit to 57-53 but the Panthers never got closer.
Tejon Lucas led Milwaukee with 24 points and Wil Sessoms scored 11 off the bench. Milwaukee shot 2 of 17 (11.8%) from 3-point range.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.