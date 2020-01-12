Marcus Burk had 25 points for the Jaguars (5-14, 1-5). Grant Weatherford added 12 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Williams had 11 points and Elyjah Goss grabbed 11 rebounds.
Jaylen Minnett, who was second on the Jaguars in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to seven points on 1-of-7 shooting points.
Northern Kentucky takes on Youngstown State at home on Thursday. IUPUI faces Illinois-Chicago at home on Saturday.
