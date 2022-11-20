Shaver has 20 & 10 boards, Boise St. beats Colorado 68-55

Shaver scored eight points in a 13-4 run — capped by his 3-pointer, steal and fast-break layup — that made it 19-10 with 12 minutes left in the first half and Boise State (3-2) led the rest of the way. Jalen Gabbidon hit a 3-pointer to trim the Buffaloes’ deficit to 50-44 with 11 minutes to play but they got no closer. A steal by Shaver set up a layup by Max Rice and, after a shot-clock violation against the Buffaloes, Chibuzo Agbo scored inside