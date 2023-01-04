Shaver hits winner for Boise State in 67-64 victory

BOISE, Idaho — Chibuzo Agbo led Boise State with 15 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds remaining as the Broncos took down San Jose State 67-64 on Tuesday night.
Omari Moore led the Spartans (11-5, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 12 points and six rebounds for San Jose State. Ibrahima Diallo had 12 points and five blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.