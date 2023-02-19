Shaver scores 19, Boise State knocks off UNLV 73-69

Shaver also added five rebounds and four steals for the Broncos (21-6, 11-3 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Naje Smith shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.