AMES, Iowa — Marial Shayok scored 21 points and Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma 78-61 on Monday night, snapping a two-game losing skid.

Talen Horton-Tucker had 18 for the Cyclones (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), who reached 20 wins for the seventh time in eight years thanks largely to a 13-0 run midway through the second half.

The Cyclones shook off a sluggish start to take a 37-36 lead at halftime. They then hit seven of their first 10 shots to open the second half, and Nick Weiler-Babb’s 3 with 11:34 left put Iowa State ahead 58-47. Tyrese Haliburton then pushed the lead to 14 on a corner 3, and Shayok’s drive made it 63-47 Iowa State.

Horton-Tucker’s 3 with 3:20 left gave the Cyclones their largest lead at 74-57.

Shayok, who scored just four points after battling foul trouble in Saturday’s loss to TCU, was 8 of 13 shooting. He also had six rebounds and five assists.

Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points to lead the Sooners (17-11, 5-10), who saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Oklahoma shot just 38.1 percent.

Iowa State: The Cyclones needed this one after dropping both of their games last week and dropping out of the Top 25 on Monday. Iowa State looked engaged on defense, and the 3s that didn’t drop against the Horned Frogs over the weekend fell against the Sooners. The Cyclones were 11 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma: If the Sooners can handle their business against West Virginia this weekend and split against Kansas and K-State next week, they likely won’t have to sweat out Selection Sunday.

Iowa State plays at Texas on Saturday. A win could vault the Cyclones back into the poll.

Oklahoma hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

