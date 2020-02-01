Jordan Roland, who averages 23.4 points per game, struggled from the field but had 19 points for Northeastern (11-12, 5-6). He shot 4 of 16, including 2 for 9 from 3-point distance. He did make all nine of his free-throw attempts.

Shaquille Walters added 11 points. Maxime Boursiquot had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Huskies with the win. Northeastern defeated Elon 77-68 on Jan. 2.

Elon takes on UNC Wilmington on the road on Thursday. Northeastern takes on Hofstra on the road next Saturday.

